Backstreet Boys add final three shows to Sphere Las Vegas residency

Backstreet Boys' upcoming residency at Sphere Las Vegas is seemingly going to last until the next Millennium.

The group has just added three final shows onto their Into the Millennium concert series, which launches July 11 at the high-tech venue. The new shows are Aug. 22, 23 and 24, bringing the total number of concerts in the run to 21. These will also be the group's "final shows of 2025," according to a press release.

Tickets for the new dates will be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale starting May 12 at 12 p.m. PT. Another presale starts May 13 at 10 a.m. PT -- you can sign up for it now at Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 16 at 10 a.m. PT at backstreetboys.com.

The group will be performing at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards show Thursday night, duetting with country group Rascal Flatts on their recently released new version of Flatts' signature hit "What Hurts the Most." The ACMs will stream live on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.