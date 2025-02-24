Backstreet Boys add even more dates to Sphere residency

Backstreet Boys are going Into the Millennium for longer than anticipated.

Due to demand, the group has added three additional dates to their upcoming Into the Millennium residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The new dates are August 15, 16 and 17. In total, the group is now set to play 18 shows at the high-tech venue.

The residency, which begins July 11, will focus on Backstreet's best-selling album Millennium, as well as their greatest hits.

A Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale for the new dates starts Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. PT. Fans who signed up for the Artist presale can access it starting Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. PT. The general on sale date starts Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. PT at backstreetboys.com.

As previously reported, Backstreet Boys will release Millennium 2.0 on July 11. It's a 25th anniversary version of the album with live recordings, demos, B-sides and a new single, "HEY."

