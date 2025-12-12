Backstreet Boys add more dates to 2026 German residency

Just as Backstreet Boys had to add dates to their Las Vegas residency at Sphere, they've now had to expand their upcoming 2026 residency in Düsseldorf, Germany.

As previously reported, the group is doing a run of shows at that city's Merkur Spiel-Arena to thank their German fans, who were the first to support them and their music back in the late '90s. The shows will be the only ones the group will do in Europe in 2026.

The residency starts Sept. 25, and they've added Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 to the schedule. Just as in Las Vegas, fans who attend Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Germany will see the group celebrating the songs on their biggest album, Millennium, as well as other hits.

A presale at backstreetboys.com is now underway. A Ticketmaster presale starts Saturday at 6 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 6 a.m. ET via Live Nation.

Backstreet will ring in 2026 at Sphere with a show Dec. 31. Their residency there continues through Feb. 15.

