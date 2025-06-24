Arnold Schwarzenegger is 'sorry' his son's relationship with Miley Cyrus 'didn't work out'

Having your son date Miley Cyrus may have been a problem in 2013, but Arnold Schwarzenegger says he was more than happy when Miley dated his son the following year.

While appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Arnold was asked, "What was the best and worst part of having Miley Cyrus date your son Patrick?" The two were in a relationship in 2014, when Patrick Schwarzenegger was a student at the University of Southern California; they split in 2015.

"The best was that she's a wonderful, wonderful girl and a human being, and very, very talented," said the actor and former California governor.

"She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there, and she was just a wonderful house guest and everything like that. We just all loved her,” he added.

“There is no worst part,” Arnold continued. "She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”

He was quick to note, though, that Patrick is now engaged and will get married in September.

Miley, who's now dating musician Maxx Morando, crossed paths with the White Lotus star at the Met Gala in May. She also seemingly paid tribute to Arnold in her film for her album Something Beautiful: During the sequence set to the song "Walk of Fame," she's seen rolling around on the 77-year-old icon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

