Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' coming March 28

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Andrea Dresdale

After multiple teases, Ariana Grande has finally revealed when we'll get to hear that "attachment" to her album eternal sunshine.

She announced on Instagram that the deluxe version of her 2024 album, called eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, will be out March 28. She also posted the album cover: It shows her wearing a dress and floating upward through darkness toward a light -- kind of like an alien ship drawing her in via a tractor beam.

"Brighter Days" is the name of the clinic where Ariana's character in the video for "we can't be friends," Peaches, goes to get her painful memories erased. The video, and the album title, were inspired by the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Over the weekend, Ari commemorated the one-year anniversary of eternal sunshine -- it came out March 8, 2024 -- and teased the deluxe with a glitchy video of a scene from the "we can't be friends" video, showing a box of Peaches' mementos being burned in an oven.

So far, there's no track listing for the new release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!