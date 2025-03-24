Ariana Grande's 'Brighter Days Ahead' film to screen in theaters

Ariana Grande's short film Brighter Days Ahead is heading to the big screen.

The movie, created to promote the upcoming deluxe version of eternal sunshine, will screen in Ariana's hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, as well as in Chicago, LA and New York. The announcement on her Instagram Stories takes you to a sign-up page, where you'll need to sign up before 9 a.m. ET on March 26 to get more details about the screenings -- but doing so doesn't guarantee you entry.

Ari co-directed the movie with Christian Breslauer, who also directed the videos for the eternal sunshine songs "Yes, And?," "We Can't Be Friends" and "The Boy Is Mine."

As previously reported, the eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead album includes six new songs: "Intro (End of the World) Extended," "Twilight Zone," "Warm," "Dandelion," "Past Life" and "Hampstead." The original album was released in March of 2024 and topped the chart for two weeks.

The album and the film are due March 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.