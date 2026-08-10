Ariana Grande's 'petal' blooms on top of 'Billboard' album chart

Ariana Grande's new album is a bloomin' success.

Her eighth full-length release, petal, debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 with sales of 295,000 units. It's her biggest sales week by units in the 2020s.

Boosting the album's sales was its availability in more than 10 different digital and streaming versions, 10 vinyl variants, five CD variants and two cassettes. Her vinyl sales amounted to 96,000, which is her best sales week in that format ever.

"thank you from the bottom of my heart..." Ari wrote on an Instagram Story post about the album's debut.

This is Ari's seventh #1 album. She's tied with Janet Jackson and Lady Gaga for fifth place in terms of #1 albums by solo female artists. Only Beyoncé, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift have had more.

Ariana's Eternal Sunshine Tour continues Aug. 15 in London at the O2 Arena, where she'll perform 10 shows, wrapping Sept. 1. She then plans to take a step back from the public eye.

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