Ariana Grande's not sure if adding Glinda songs to upcoming tour will 'make sense': 'We'll have to see'

Ariana Grande fans can look forward to her first tour in seven years in 2026, but she doesn't want to reveal further details.

Asked by E! News whether she'd be adding "a little Glinda" to her tour, Ariana, who was sporting noticeably darker hair, said, "We'll have to see. I don't know. We'll have to see. I've been working on the set list for months now."

"It's in a good place, but we'll never know until we get into the rehearsals -- which are starting very soon -- and we put things on their feet if it'll make sense or not," she continued. "But TBD. I want to let it be a surprise."

When asked whether "tour Ariana" feels different from who she normally is, Ari responded, "I think it's the same person."

Ariana's Eternal Sunshine Tour kicks off June 6 in Oakland, California, and is currently set to wrap up Sept. 1 at London's O2 Arena.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.