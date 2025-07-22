Ariana Grande's new 'addictive, delicious' fragrance coming to Sephora this month

By Andrea Dresdale

She's a singer, actress and beauty mogul, but let's not forget that Ariana Grande is also a perfume creator. Her latest fragrance, Plush Vanilla, launches at Sephora on July 31.

The fragrance is part of Ari's LOVENOTES fragrance collection. According to a press release, it's a "light, silky vanilla ... wrapped with creamy sandalwood, warm amber, and cashmere woods." It comes in two sizes, priced at $80 and $32.

Ari says in a statement, "I love this new chapter of the collection, the fragrance itself is so incredibly addictive and delicious, and I am so excited to have developed this as an exclusive for Sephora." She adds, "This fragrance is so divine, and my favorite from the LOVENOTES collection."

