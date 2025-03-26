Ariana Grande becomes an old woman in teaser for 'Brighter Days' film

What would Ariana Grande look like as an old woman? We'll find out on Friday, when she releases Brighter Days, the short film she's created to promote the deluxe version of her album eternal sunshine.

Ari posted a snippet of the film to Instagram Wednesday. It shows Ari as Peaches, her character from the video from "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," at the Brighter Days clinic. In the original video, Peaches goes to the clinic to get memories of her ex-boyfriend wiped, just like the characters in the 2004 film that inspired the video and album: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

But this time around, Peaches appears to have aged. We see her from behind, sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room, as a robotic voice calls, "Is there a Peaches here? Peaches?"

Ariana shared to her Instagram Stories of a shot of her hands — which are now old and wrinkled — holding a peach-shaped purse. There's also a shot of her cascading gray hair.

As previously reported, eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead will include several new songs, including "Twilight Zone," "Hampstead," "Past Life," "Dandelion" and "Warm." She's hosting screenings of the short film in theaters in Boca Raton, Chicago, LA and New York on March 30.

