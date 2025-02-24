Ariana Grande to perform at the Oscars

ABC/Jenny Anderson
By Andrea Dresdale

Ariana Grande won't just be attending the Oscars on Sunday as a nominee — she'll be attending as a performer, as well.

Ari and her Wicked co-star — and fellow nominee — Cynthia Erivo will be taking the stage to sing on the Oscars telecast March 2 on ABC. It's not clear what they'll sing, but the performance is being described as "celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends."

Other performers have also been announced, including pop superstar Doja Cat, K-pop star LISA, Grammy-nominated British singer RAYE and rapper/actress Queen Latifah. More are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, get underway live on ABC and Hulu Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

