Ariana Grande to unfurl her 'petal' in a special digital album

Ariana Grande's petal will be opened in a new way, thanks to a special digital version of the album.

There are already multiple variants of petal, due out on Friday, but there's a unique twist to what Ari is calling petal process is fun, voice notes digital album, which you can buy exclusively through her online store.

In addition to the songs on the standard petal album, the $9.99 collection features seven tracks that Ari recorded as notes while she was making the record. Among them are "petal - conception," "kiss me - first sketch" and "freak - lyric offering first pass." If you order it now, you'll get the MP3 files delivered to you via email on July 31.

Meanwhile, Ariana has posted more images from the set of the upcoming video for the album's title track, which arrives on Friday as well. She's captioned it with what might be lyrics from the song: "Just as long as she keeps getting it right/ heartbreak won't bite/ this is paradise."

She also gave "petal" its live debut during her concert Tuesday night in Montreal.

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