Ariana Grande is teasing the new deluxe release of eternal sunshine with a fake hotline number campaign.

If you dial 934-33-ERASE, you'll hear an ad voiced by Ari for Brighter Days, the clinic in her video for "we can't be friends." The clinic, like the Lacuna clinic in the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, specializes in erasing painful memories.

After Ariana describes how the company can take away your bad memories, she adds, "Or you can just stream the eternal sunshine deluxe album, coming eventually. I heard that helps, too."

You can also purchase a Brighter Days: Erase Your Mind Today T-shirt from Ari's online store.

Ari first mentioned the existence of the deluxe album in January, when she said to Access Hollywood, "There's something that I made last year that will come out eventually. It's an attachment of eternal sunshine."

Speaking to Variety, Ari said that the "attachment" was a deluxe version with a few new songs that was already "in the can." However, she said she wanted to "surprise" fans with it, explaining, "I'm out there so much right now. I want to let my children miss me for two seconds." She added, "The new tracks are short, but they really count."

At the Oscars on Sunday, Ari further told Variety that the songs "must come out," but claimed that she'd undergone the Brighter Days memory erasure treatment and therefore couldn't "remember" the release date.

