Ariana Grande strews 'petal' tracks all over the 'Billboard' Hot 100

The Billboard Hot 100 is like the aisle at a wedding this week, because tracks from petal are strewn all over it.
This marks the first time that Ariana Grande has charted all the songs from a single album in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. All 12 tracks make their debuts, from "hate that i made you love me" at #2 all the way down to "nowhere, nobody" at #39.
As previously reported, the album also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it Ariana's seventh to do so.
There's also a new line of merch for petal on Ariana's website, including a tee featuring a still from the "petal" video, showing her smiling while covered in blood. Underneath it, it says "live laugh love."
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