Ariana Grande strews 'petal' tracks all over the 'Billboard' Hot 100

The Billboard Hot 100 is like the aisle at a wedding this week, because tracks from petal are strewn all over it.

This marks the first time that Ariana Grande has charted all the songs from a single album in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. All 12 tracks make their debuts, from "hate that i made you love me" at #2 all the way down to "nowhere, nobody" at #39.

With these songs, Ariana has now scored 110 entries on the Hot 100 over her career. Only three other female artists have managed to amass that many: Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé. Of those 110 songs, 10 of them have hit #1.

As previously reported, the album also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it Ariana's seventh to do so.

There's also a new line of merch for petal on Ariana's website, including a tee featuring a still from the "petal" video, showing her smiling while covered in blood. Underneath it, it says "live laugh love."

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