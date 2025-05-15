Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga lead 2025 Kids' Choice Awards nominations

Kids just love Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar. They're the top nominees for this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which will air live from Santa Monica on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Ari, Gaga and Kendrick have four nominations each; Selena Gomez and Jelly Roll have three nods each. Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams are among the first-time nominees. Ariana's nominations include favorite female artist and favorite movie actress, for her role in Wicked.

Both Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are nominated for awards: He's up for favorite male sports star and favorite podcast, while she's up for favorite female artist and favorite song for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Other favorite female artist nominees include Selena, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Cardi B and SZA. Favorite male artist nominees include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Post Malone and Jelly Roll.

Tyla will host this year's show, and she's also a nominee. You can vote now at KidsChoiceAwards.com. Here are the nominees in the music categories:

Favorite female artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Selena Gomez

SZA

Taylor Swift

Favorite song

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

"Cry for Me" – The Weeknd

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" – Taylor Swift

"squabble up" – Kendrick Lamar

"Taste" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Wildflower" – Billie Eilish

Favorite male artist

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

Drake

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Favorite music group

blink-182

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

TWICE

Favorite music collaboration

"APT." – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

"Call Me When You Break Up" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams

"Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

"luther" – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)

"Show Me Love" – WizTheMc, bees & honey, and Tyla

"Slow Motion" – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers

Favorite female breakout artist

Addison Rae

Chappell Roan

Doechii

GloRilla

JENNIE

LISA

ROSÉ

Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite male breakout artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

d4vd

Djo

Leon Thomas

Myles Smith

Shaboozey

Zach Bryan

Favorite album

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite global music star

Africa: Tyla

Asia: Stray Kids

Australia: The Kid LAROI

Europe: David Guetta

Latin America: Shakira

North America: Bruno Mars

UK: Ed Sheeran

Favorite song from a movie

"Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)

"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

"Higher Love" – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)

"I Always Wanted A Brother" – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)

"I Feel Alive" – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

"Kiss the Sky" – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

"Popular" – Ariana Grande (Wicked)

"Run It" – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Favorite viral song

"Apple" – Charli xcx

"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

"Diet Pepsi" – Addison Rae

"Messy" – Lola Young

"Ordinary" – Alex Warren

"Pink Pony Club" – Chappell Roan

"Sports car" – Tate McRae

"That's So True" – Gracie Abrams

