Ariana Grande kicks off Eternal Sunshine tour with 'Brighter Days Ahead'-heavy set

Ariana Grande's long-awaited Eternal Sunshine tour launched in Oakland, California, on Saturday night. And, as its name suggests, the set list was heavy on songs from that 2024 album, as well as tracks from the deluxe version, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, which came out last year.

All the extra tracks from the deluxe version made it onto the setlist: "warm," "twilight zone," "past life," "hampstead" and "dandelion." She also performed multiple tracks from the original album, opening the show with "yes, and?" and also performing "supernatural," "the boy is mine," the title track, "we can't be friends (wait for you love)" and "imperfect for you."

Positions, the other album Ariana released since her last tour in 2019, was represented by three songs, including the title track. Only one song from her upcoming album, petal, made it onto the set list, the single "hate that i made you love me."

As for Ariana's classic hits, fans got to hear "Dangerous Woman," "Thank U, Next," "Break Free," "Into You," "Honeymoon Avenue," her Lady Gaga duet "Rain on Me" and "7 Rings."

According to Rolling Stone, the set design was inspired by the flooded and destroyed house in the Brighter Days Ahead short film. At the end of the concert, she's lifted up towards a set of alien spaceship-looking lights, just like the film.

The tour is set to continue through September.

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