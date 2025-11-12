Ariana Grande just landed her 20th Grammy nomination

Grammy nominations were announced Nov. 7, but now the Recording Academy has amended its initial list of nominees to add additional people — including Ariana Grande.

Ariana and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo were nominated on Nov. 7 for best pop duo/group performance for "Defying Gravity" from the film. But on Tuesday, according to Billboard, both of their names were added to the list of nominees in the category of best compilation soundtrack for visual media for the Wicked soundtrack.

With this extra nod, Ariana's career total of Grammy nominations now stands at an even 20. So far, she's won two Grammys: best pop vocal album for Sweetener and best pop duo/group performance for her Lady Gaga duet, "Rain on Me."

As for why the academy was delayed in announcing the nods, Billboard explains that after the initial nominees are revealed, the nominees in this category are then researched to determine who is eligible to be included.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1 in LA.

