Ariana Grande to host, Cher to perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live is going out with a bang: Ariana Grande will host and Cher will perform on the last episode of 2025.

Ari will host SNL for the third time on Dec. 20, a month after her movie Wicked: For Good hits theaters. Cher, meanwhile, will perform on the show for only the second time in her storied career. The last time she graced the stage at Studio 8H was in 1987 — six years before Ariana was born.

Before that year-ending show, Melissa McCarthy will host the Dec. 6 episode with musical guest Dijon, who is a major contributor to Justin Bieber's albums SWAG and SWAG II.

Josh O'Connor will host Dec. 13 with musical guest Lily Allen. Allen's latest album, West End Girl, has attracted a lot of attention for seemingly documenting the end of her marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour.

