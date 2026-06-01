Ariana Grande haunts Justin Long in new video for 'hate that i made you love me'

Ariana Grande is a vengeful ghost in the new video for her song "hate that i made you love me," the first single from her album petal.

In the clip, actor Justin Long is seen digging a grave in the desert; as he drives away, we go down beneath the dirt and see that Ariana is trapped in a dirty room, surrounded by black-and-white composition books, which she starts reading. One is labeled "Insecurities."

Meanwhile, Justin drives away, throwing a picture of Ari out the window. He looks at the rearview mirror, only to see her sitting in the back seat. He then sees her standing in the road in front of him and drives through her. He panics and flips the car, which bursts into flames. As he staggers away, Ariana appears in the road.

Back at home, Justin tries to get rid of everything in his house that reminds him of Ari. He picks up a plate that reads "Happy 8th Anniversary" — likely because petal is Ari's eighth album — and chucks it in the fireplace. That causes some kindling to spill onto the rug and set the room — and him — on fire.

A burned-up Justin then staggers into a diner, but all the patrons are Ariana, and so is the waitress, whose name tag reads "Petal."

Finally, Justin goes back to the desert and digs up the grave. He descends into the room and finds it empty. Then, he looks up and see Ariana, who starts shoveling dirt on top of him. The end.

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