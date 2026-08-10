Ariana Grande has two songs in the top five after 'petal' debut

A song from a global pop superstar with compellingly personal lyrics and a blood-soaked video still weren't enough to dislodge Ella Langley from the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ariana Grande's new single, "petal," from her album of the same name, debuts at #4 on the chart. The song's cinematic video shows Ariana killing some men with a chainsaw after they criticize her. The album's first single, "hate that i made you love me," jumps from #8 to #2 after debuting at #1 in May. Ari has now scored 24 top-10 hits in her career, as per Billboard.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, petal the album debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Ella's "Choosin' Texas" holds the #1 spot for a 17th week. Only three songs in history have spent more time in the top spot: "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey is the leader, with 22 weeks, followed by "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey and "Old Time Road" by Lil Nas X, both with 19 weeks.

Ella has an additional two songs in the top 10 as well: Her duet with Morgan Wallen, "I Can't Love You Anymore," is #7, while "Be Her" is #10.

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