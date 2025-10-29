Ariana Grande goes from Glinda blond back to brown

Ariana Grande performs at The Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Ariana Grande's hair color has been changed ... for good?

The Wicked star traded in her Glinda blond for her natural brown, showing off a mirror selfie on her Instagram and captioning it with a quote from her character, "it's good to see me, isn't it?"

Ariana has been sporting blond hair since she started shooting the Wicked films back in 2022. The second film, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters Nov. 21.

As part of the press tour for the film, Ari is working with celebrity stylist Law Roach.

​​"Oh, baby, there's a mood board," Roach tells People. "There are hours and hours of fitting and laughing and swearing. It's just a lot of daydreaming and imagination."

Ari stepped out on Monday in a Glinda-inspired pink look styled by Roach. The Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood spring 2025 dress featured a light pink, long-sleeved bodice and a hot pink silk skirt.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.