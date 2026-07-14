Ariana Grande changes 'thank u, next' lyrics about ex Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande speaks onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 7, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

She’s so grateful for her ex, but could they be back together? Ariana Grande continues to tweak the lyrics of “thank u, next” during her live shows, fueling speculation she might be rekindling things with ex Ricky Alvarez.

During her Brooklyn stop on the Eternal Sunshine tour Monday night, she changed the lyrics from "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh" to "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back."

She previously changed them during her June 24 show in Austin, singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now they kinda slap,” and again during her June 26 show where Ricky was in the audience, singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky/ I know he still got my back.”

The two, who split back in 2016 after dating for about a year, have been spotted hanging out recently. They were reportedly in Ariana’s hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, for July Fourth weekend.

Ariana broke up with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater earlier this year after three years of dating.

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