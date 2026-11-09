Are people with ADHD more likely to get dementia? What research found

Understood reports that a 2026 study links ADHD to higher dementia risk, though many with ADHD don't develop it. Key factors include genetics and health.

If you have ADHD, it’s common to forget appointments, get distracted, or lose your train of thought due to challenges with executive function. As you get older, though, you might wonder — what’s the difference between ADHD forgetfulness and dementia?

That's a question researchers have been trying to understand. A 2026 study in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found that adults with ADHD had about four times the risk of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment over time, compared to adults without ADHD.

Understood breaks down what else the research found, how to tell ADHD forgetfulness from age-related cognitive changes, and what you can do now to support your brain health later.

Key takeaways

A 2026 study linked ADHD to a higher risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia, though most people with ADHD in the study didn't develop either.

Memory and focus challenges from ADHD typically start in childhood and stay fairly consistent, while dementia brings on new memory and thinking problems that get worse over time.

Steps like managing blood pressure, staying active, and treating hearing loss can support brain health at any age.

Is there a link between ADHD and dementia?

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh followed more than 187,000 adults ages 50 and up for about 10 years. When they looked at dementia on its own — without other kinds of cognitive decline — they found that people with ADHD had about three times the risk.

They also looked at people’s genes. Those with the highest genetic risk for ADHD were 35 percent more likely to develop cognitive impairment.

The research doesn't mean ADHD causes dementia or cognitive decline. It just shows a link. Most of the participants with ADHD didn't develop either condition during the course of the study. After adjusting for things like age and other health conditions, about 7 in 100 people with ADHD developed either cognitive decline or dementia. Without ADHD, it was about 3 in 100 people.

This study is just one of many research studies that have explored the relationship between ADHD and dementia. But more research is needed to investigate the link, says Douglas Teixeira Leffa, M.D., Ph.D., one of the study's authors.

“We need long-term studies that follow people with well-characterized ADHD across adulthood and into older age, ideally with repeated cognitive assessments, biomarkers, and information about treatment and other health and lifestyle factors,” he says. “This would help determine whether ADHD itself contributes to [dementia] risk, and whether the association is driven by shared biological or environmental factors.”

Why ADHD might raise the risk of dementia

While researchers don’t yet know why ADHD and dementia are connected, there are a few theories of what’s behind the link.

1. Cognitive function

ADHD is associated with cognitive differences in attention and challenges with executive function. This may mean that people with ADHD have less "cushion" than others before cognitive impairments are noticeable. For example, you may notice that it's harder than usual to remember where things are in the house or plans you've made for the week.

2. Genetics

Researchers found that people with the highest genetic risk scores for ADHD were more likely to develop cognitive impairment later in life, compared to people with the lowest scores. This may mean ADHD and age-related cognitive decline share some genetic roots, but researchers are still working to understand how.

3. ADHD-related health conditions

If you have ADHD, you have an increased risk for some other health conditions, such as:

These conditions independently increase your risk of cognitive impairment and dementia. That's why researchers think that having ADHD — and these other conditions — compounds your risk of cognitive impairment as you get older.

4. Lifestyle factors

If you have ADHD and have trouble with impulsivity, you may be more likely to use tobacco products or have substance use disorder. These behaviors also raise your risk of cognitive impairment with age.

ADHD vs. dementia: How to tell the difference

It can be hard to tell the difference between ADHD and other cognitive changes. But it's important to keep in mind when your symptoms started, says Brandy Callahan, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychology at the University of Calgary who studies the relationship between ADHD and dementia.

“In ADHD, cognitive and behavioral difficulties start to show in early life, and although they may change across the lifespan with certain events (e.g., get worse during menopause), they don’t get progressively worse, only fluctuate up and down,” Callahan says. “In contrast, dementia is typically a late-onset syndrome where new symptoms that have never been present before begin to manifest in later life and get progressively worse over time.”

That said, symptoms of ADHD, cognitive impairment, dementia, and age-related memory changes can still overlap. Here’s a breakdown of the differences.

Signs of ADHD-related forgetfulness

ADHD symptoms are usually chronic and typically show up in childhood. These can include:

Having a hard time staying on task and reorienting to the task

Needing reminders frequently

Having trouble staying focused on work or chores

Other problems associated with executive function, such as planning and initiating tasks, or regulating emotions

Signs of age-related cognitive changes

Some memory and thinking speed changes are a natural part of aging. These cognitive changes typically happen when someone is around 50 to 60 years old. They can include:

Taking longer to learn something new

Trouble with decision-making, planning, and multitasking

Forgetting to do a future task

Occasionally missing a bill payment or meeting

Taking longer to recall information

Sometimes misplacing things

Signs of mild cognitive impairment

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) refers to problems with memory or thinking that are beyond what is expected with aging. However, these problems are not as severe as dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Typically, if you have MCI, the symptoms are noticeable to your family members but don't interfere with your ability to live independently. About 12% to 18% of people over age 60 have MCI. Symptoms include:

Difficulty with basic mental math

Misplacing items in the house or car

Challenges with using familiar items like the dishwasher, TV, or washing machine

Trouble with word finding or using the wrong words

Forgetting or having a hard time recalling important phone numbers

Using words like "things" or "stuff" to replace other words

Signs of dementia

Dementia is a decline in cognitive ability to the extent that it interferes with your ability to do day-to-day activities. Dementia gets worse over time, and people with dementia may not know it's happening to them. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia.

Most people don't develop dementia. Among those who do, the symptoms usually start to become noticeable around 65 years old. Symptoms include:

Symptoms of mild cognitive impairment

Memory loss

Challenges with managing finances, grooming, and taking medications

Forgetting or having trouble with common concepts

Trouble remembering time and place, like what day it is or where you are

Inability to recognize family and friends

Other causes of forgetfulness

It’s possible to experience forgetfulness as an older adult, unrelated to cognitive impairment. For example, the following can all lead to brain fog — and make your existing ADHD symptoms worse:

How to protect your brain health with ADHD

The 2024 Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention, and Care estimated that around 45% of dementia cases worldwide could potentially be prevented or delayed by addressing certain risk factors throughout life. These risk factors include:

Physical inactivity

Social isolation

Hearing loss

Untreated hypertension

Diabetes

Depression

Smoking

Excessive alcohol consumption

Obesity

Elevated LDL cholesterol

Other environmental and health-related risks

One indirect link between ADHD and dementia is an unhealthy lifestyle. Research suggests that those with ADHD may be less likely to follow a healthy lifestyle due to challenges with consistency, self-discipline, and impulse control.

But there are a number of things you can do to be proactive about your brain health. Consider the following tips:

1. Keep track of your ADHD symptoms

It's important to keep track of your ADHD symptoms and whether or not your treatment is still working as it should. Impulsivity can increase your risk of using tobacco, alcohol use disorder, and disordered eating. These behaviors can all raise your risk of dementia. Unmanaged inattention symptoms can also mask cognitive changes.

2. Manage or prevent other chronic health conditions

Diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are linked to both ADHD and brain health. Eating a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy blood pressure, and getting regular physical activity can help prevent and manage these conditions.

3. Protect your sleep

ADHD is associated with sleeping disorders, like insomnia and sleep apnea. Not getting enough sleep can make your ADHD symptoms worse and increase your risk for dementia. Work with your health care provider to address any underlying sleep disorders or problems.

4. Stay socially connected

Social isolation and loneliness can increase your risk of depression and dementia. If you have ADHD, try to proactively schedule social activities to stay engaged with others.

5. Check your hearing

People may think that you’re not paying attention because of your ADHD. But you may be experiencing age-related hearing loss. Hearing loss as an older adult can increase your risk for social isolation, depression, and dementia. If you’re asking others to repeat themselves more than usual or others notice an increase in inattention, you may want to consider getting a hearing test.

When to get extra support

If you are concerned about changes in your cognitive health, talk to your health care provider. There are several tests available to help them better understand your cognitive symptoms. Be sure to bring up your ADHD history and how you’ve managed it, what changes you’ve noticed, and when those changes started.

If you’re concerned about a loved one’s cognitive changes, consider going with them to any health care appointments — with their permission, of course. Sharing changes you’ve noticed in them can greatly help their provider tease out what’s going on. Some things to watch out for and share include:

Memory or thinking changes that are new or getting worse

How these changes are affecting your loved one's daily life

When you or others first started noticing these changes

Asking questions early is a good first step. And getting the right treatment can make a real difference.

This story was produced by Understood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.