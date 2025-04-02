Another #1 for Gracie Abrams? 'That's So True'

Gracie Abrams hasn't scored a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 — yet — but she's just topped another one of the publication's charts.

"That's So True" has risen to #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay. It's her second #1 on a Billboard chart, following it reaching the top of the Pop Airplay tally for two weeks in March.

"That's So True" became Gracie's first top 10 on the Hot 100 in November. And she has another song on the same chart: Her collab with Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, "Call Me When You Break Up." Plus, she just released a new single, "Death Wish."

While "That's So True" hasn't been #1 on the Hot 100, it topped the equivalent chart in the U.K. for eight weeks.

