Animated Pentatonix & Frank Sinatra duet in new 'I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm' visualizer

Pentatonix added their vocals to an unreleased Frank Sinatra track to create their latest holiday hit, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," from their album Christmas in the City. Now there's a visualizer for the song.

The video features an animated version of Sinatra, based on how the late icon looked in the 1950s, drinking whiskey by a fire. He then appears inside an ornament on the Christmas tree next to him, next to another ornament that contains an animated version of Pentatonix.

The two acts magically come together to sing, then the band members appear as gingerbread people and toy soldiers around the tree. The clip ends with Sinatra by the fire once more.

The group got the unreleased vocals from Sinatra's estate via their creative director, David Pierce. In a statement, Pentatonix member Kevin Osula thanks the estate and Pierce for "trusting us with something so sacred."

"When we first heard his raw vocal — the warmth, the breath, even the soft rustle of his sheet music — it genuinely stopped us in our tracks. It felt like we were standing beside him, sharing a moment with one of the most iconic singers of the 20th century," Kevin says. "As a group, we just hope we honored Frank the way he has inspired us for years.”

Pentatonix is performing the song on tour, which continues Wednesday night in Moline, Illinois.

