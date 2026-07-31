Andy Grammer announces new album as he and wife announce new baby

Andy Grammer is releasing a new album this fall, but in June, his wife released a new baby.

People reports that Andy and his wife, Aijia Grammer, welcomed their third daughter, West Lizette Grammer, on June 16. Like her big sisters Louisiana "Louie" Grammer and Israel "Izzy" Grammer, West has a location-inspired name. Andy tells People that Louie is the one who suggested "West"; the couple calls her "Westie."

For all three pregnancies, Aijia suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy complication that causes extreme nausea. "There wouldn’t be anything else worth her going through this except these little girls,” says Andy. “She loves our daughters. She did it, and she’s never going to do it again.” The couple says they feel their family is now "complete."

As for Andy's new album, it's called Big Stupid Heart, and it'll be out Oct. 16. He's released two songs from it: the title track and "Best Hearts." He's now in the middle of a headlining tour in support of the project, which he says is about "how much cost there is to loving deeply, and the decision to still do it."

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