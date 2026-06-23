Andy Grammer announces 'intimate' Greater Than Pt. II concert experience

Andy Grammer attends 'The Drop: Andy Grammer' at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Andy Grammer will reprise his 2025 Greater Than: A One Man Show concert experience with Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show.

Following Andy's already announced Big Stupid Hearts tour, which runs July 25 through Aug. 30, the new show launches Nov. 3 in Nashua, New Hampshire. It will be a stripped-down presentation that will allow Andy to, as he puts it, "connect with so many of you in such a deeply beautiful, meaningful way."

He writes on Instagram that the first Greater Than tour was "so raw, candid and special" that he's excited about sharing "more of these moments with you all."

He calls the show "an intimate set of songs, storytelling and poetry" that "kind of feels like we're all in someone's living room with each other, holding space for everyone in the room." It will be an all-new show, but, he notes, "the sentiment remains the same."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at AndyGrammer.com.

Meanwhile, Andy will release a new song, "Best Hearts," on July 10.

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