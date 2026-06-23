'American Idol' stars, Billy Joel & more react to Clive Davis' death

The death of legendary record executive Clive Davis at age 94 continues to reverberate throughout the music industry, since he was personally responsible for the careers of many artists.

Clive signed Billy Joel to Columbia Records, where he remained for his entire career. Billy said in a statement, "He recognized the talent of great musicians and understood the power of contemporary music. I will always be grateful to Clive for his recognition of the critical importance of songwriting."

Clive helped revive Dionne Warwick's career in the '80s with songs like "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "Heartbreaker." She said in a statement, "I can think of no other record man that seemed to have that magical ability to know a hit when he heard a song."

On Instagram, Barbra Streisand credited Clive with helping her update her sound. "In the early 1970s, the times they were a'changin'…socially, politically, and of course, musically," she wrote. "As the head of Columbia Records, Clive recognized these changes and encouraged me to ... record an album of songs by contemporary writers like Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, Laura Nyro and Gordon Lightfoot. The album Stoney End opened new doors for me. I'm forever grateful for Clive's vision and support."

Clive was the head of the record label that released the music of American Idol winners in the show's early years. Jennifer Hudson, a finalist on season 3, wrote on Instagram, "This was a huge blow to wake up to. I know nobody lives forever, but Clive's impact and legacy will always live on! Yes, he was the legendary music mogul, but he was family to me. ... You will be missed, Clive! We will always celebrate your life and legacy."

Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks wrote, "The great Clive Davis and I used to yell at each other. Our chemistry from artist to legendary label head was edgy but we both had one goal in common, to create the best art I could. ... I was honored to know him and yell at him ;) Rest in Peace Clive, you were a legend."

Season 5 finalist Chris Daughtry paid tribute to Clive, writing, "Thank you for believing in and taking a chance on a 26 year old me… A singer songwriter from North Carolina who couldn't even win a TV singing competition. Thank you for seeing something more in me. Thank you for being the only record exec out of the 6 that I met with to show genuine interest in MY songs."

He then recalled playing "Home" in front of Clive for the first time, and Clive saying, "Well… that sounds like a hit.” "My heart almost exploded out of my chest. I will never forget this moment. You will be missed sir," he added.

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