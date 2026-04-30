'American Idol' season 5 fan favorites returning for 20th 'high school reunion' show revealed

On May 4, American Idol is throwing it back for a 20th High School Reunion-themed show, and we already know that OG judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will be back to mentor the contestants. Now we know which fan favorites from the Class of 2006 will be joining them.

On the official American Idol podcast, host Danielle Fishel revealed that some standout contestants from season 5, which aired in 2006, will be duetting with this season's top-five contestants. They include Taylor Hicks, who was that season's winner, plus top-12 finalists Elliott Yamin, Paris Bennett, Kellie Pickler and Bucky Covington.

Other notable contestants that season included Katharine McPhee, who came in second; Chris Daughtry, whose elimination was one of the show's first major shocks; Ace Young, who married season 3 runner-up Diana DeGarmo; and Grammy-winning gospel singer Mandisa, who passed away in 2024.

Season 5 was the most-watched of any American Idol season, and many fans consider it to be one of the very best of the show's entire run. In fact, in those prestreaming days, that season averaged more than 30 million viewers a week. The season was also notable for the fact that 18 contestants ended up landing record deals.

Also appearing on the May 4 episode will be reigning American Idol champ Jamal Roberts.

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