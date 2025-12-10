Amen! Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' scored Vevo's biggest US debut this year

Viewers came running to Sabrina Carpenter's video for "Manchild" in 2025.

That's according to the Vevo music video network, which has released its year-end charts. The video, which shows Sabrina hitchhiking across the country with a series of undesirable men, was the biggest U.S. premiere on Vevo this year, bringing in over 7 million U.S. views in its first 14 days.

Globally, the biggest premiere was for "Like JENNIE," by BLACKPINK member JENNIE. Her clip drew 33.4 million global views in the first 14 days.

The second-biggest premiere globally, with 33 million viewers in its first 14 days, was Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," followed by Sabrina's "Tears" with just under 30 million views. "Manchild" was #4, with 27.7 million.

Gaga's "The Dead Dance," the video for the song she did for the Netflix show Wednesday, was the fifth-biggest global premiere. And Gaga can also boast that she had the most-watched video of 2025 overall: Her Bruno Mars duet "Die With a Smile" drew 932 million viewers this year alone, though it came out in 2024.

