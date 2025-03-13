All Too Shell: Sea turtles named after Taylor Swift songs released back into the wild

Nineteen endangered sea turtles in Mississippi, all named after Taylor Swift songs, have been released back into the wild after they were treated for hypothermia. Prior to their release, Mississippi Aquarium workers cut off each turtle's itty-bitty friendship bracelet with their name on it, which they'd been wearing through the rehab process.

As The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports, the turtles' names came from songs across Taylor's entire catalog, including "22," "Cardigan," "Betty," "All Too Well," "Hey Stephen," "The Alchemy," "Mastermind," "Love Story," "Dress," "Clean," "The Bolter" and "Champagne Problems."

Each year Kemp's ridley sea turtles — a critically endangered species — get "cold-stunned" by the frigid waters of New England and develop hypothermia-like symptoms. The aquarium rehabilitated the turtles at a cost of $500 each. This year all of the turtles were given Taylor Swift song names in an attempt to get the public interested in the program — and maybe even kick in a few bucks.

"We were hoping the Swifties would want to adopt their favorite turtle," said Dr. Alexa Delaune, VP of veterinary services and research for the aquarium, said. "Or even, maybe, if Taylor Swift herself wanted to donate money we'd call it the Taylor Swift Hospital for Turtles."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.