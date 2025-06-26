All at Once: Whitney Houston gets slew of new Platinum awards

Whitney's estate announced that her album The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack album has been RIAA certified 19-times Platinum, extending its record as the bestselling soundtrack of all time. Her signature song from that soundtrack, "I Will Always Love You," is now 11 times Platinum, meaning it's sold the equivalent of 11 million copies via physical sales, downloads, and on-demand audio and video streams.
Whitney is the first African American artist to have three RIAA Diamond-certified albums, meaning three albums that have each sold over 10 million copies. In addition to The Bodyguard, her self-titled debut and her second album, Whitney, have also hit that milestone.
And all those figures only represent Whitney's U.S. sales, which amount to nearly 115 million albums and singles.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.