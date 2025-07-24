Alex Warren's brewing up a secret New York City show with Starbucks

Alex Warren's doing a "secret" show in New York City, and it's going to be grande.

Alex is teaming with Starbucks and Marriott Bonvoy Hotels for the Sept. 27 show, which will take place at the Starbucks Reserve® Roastery in New York City. It's limited to fans aged 21 and over. If you're a Marriott Bonvoy member, you can trade your points to apply for tickets, which become available on July 29 at 2 p.m. ET. You can get full details at starbucks.marriott.com.

The event includes a 45-minute musical performance by Alex, a welcome reception with food and drink, and samples of a new limited-edition Starbucks Reserve drink. Alex will even demonstrate how to make the beverage.

The show will take place between an appearance at a charity show that Alex is doing in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 26 and a festival appearance on Sept. 28. The next round of dates on his Cheaper Than Therapy tour start Aug. 9 in San Diego.

Meanwhile, Alex will find out on Friday if his new album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, has hit #1 in the U.K., where his hit "Ordinary" has already made chart history.

