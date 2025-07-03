Alex Warren wants his festival shows to help guys get 'in touch with their emotions'

Alex Warren is set to play Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 4, and later this summer he'll perform at Lollapalooza and Montreal's Osheaga Festival. While the "Ordinary" singer hasn't previously done a lot of festivals, he says he always enjoys being able to perform for people who haven't come to see him specifically — and he's got an interesting reason why.

"They're fun because it allows me to play the songs in front of people who typically wouldn't press play on the record of mine," he says of festivals. "The way I imagine this, a lot of people bring their boyfriends to my shows because a lot my fan base is girls. ... And it's really cool because a lot of guys don't wanna feel in touch with their emotions."

And Alex says the girls who drag their boyfriends to see him will make them stay through the end so they can hear his big hit, which is all part of his master plan.

"'Ordinary' is the end of my set, obviously," he explains. "So I think these guys have to sit through and listen to these songs that might actually help them, regardless of them wanting to be helped."

Alex also feels that guys might benefit from hearing the songs he's written about his late mom and dad.

"A lot of guys don't want to ask for help," he notes. "A lot guys don't want to admit that, you know, the loss of their parent upsets them in some ways, or don't want to confront that feeling. And so it's cool that you'll be able to listen to one of my songs that might help you in some way, [even if] you wouldn't normally come looking for my records."

Alex's album You'll Be Alright, Kid is out July 18.

