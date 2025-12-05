Alex Warren teams up with Gigi Perez for new version of 'Eternity'

Alex Warren has teamed up with Gigi Perez for a new version of his song "Eternity," along with a live performance video of the song.

The track originally appeared on Alex's album You'll Be Alright, Kid, and Alex and Gigi performed it together at Lollapalooza in Chicago over the summer.

"Im so lucky to be able to call this amazing woman a friend, collaborator and someone I truly just admire," Alex wrote of Gigi on Instagram Friday. "You often hear about collaborations in music being so sterile but with Gigi i was able to find someone I truly can call one of my closest friends."

He added, “Watching her in the studio inspires me [every day] to be a better musician but also to be able to give a song another life is so incredibly hard to do and she was able to somehow leave an imprint I never thought was possible.”

Gigi said in a statement that she connected to the song right away. “Grief is an isolating experience and having a friend who understands you makes the difference between isolation and connection,” she said. “I've been greatly impacted by the way Alex shares his experience with loss through his music and it encourages me to continue to share my story.”

