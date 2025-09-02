Alex Warren 'really would love to' sing at your wedding — but don't ask him

After setting a chart record in the U.K. earlier this year, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" spent 10 weeks at #1 on the U.S. Hot 100 and 20 weeks on the Canadian Hot 100 — making it the North American song of the summer, for all intents and purposes. The fact that "Ordinary" is such a romantic song has led multiple fans to invite Alex to sing it at their weddings. While he's willing, he's not able.

"I really want to. I would really, really, I would really love to," he told ABC Audio about these wedding singer gigs. "At this moment, it's crazy. ... I think we're on tour 300 days out of the year this year? So I don't know where I'm gonna find the time."

And if he does get any days off, sorry, but he won't be spending them at your nuptials.

"[I] definitely am hoping that I can just get some time to spend with my wife and my — I have four dogs, which are my children, so I'd love to spend some time with them," he told ABC Audio.

While Alex would like free time, he isn't complaining about the fact that "Ordinary" has made him a global star and turned his musical idols — like Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes — into friends who are happy to offer him advice.

"It is so nuts," he shared. "I've been doing this for four years now and it's crazy that one song can change your life, and I've just been so blessed that it was that song."

"I've been so blessed that these people wanna talk to me and help me," he adds. "I have a really cool support system around me, so I'm stoked."

You can catch Alex performing on the MTV VMAs on Sept. 7.

