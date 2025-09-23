Alex Warren is happy his male fans are high-fiving him, not kicking his butt

Alex Warren performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, September, 2025 (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV)
By Andrea Dresdale

Alex Warren kicks off the extended U.S. leg of his Cheaper Than Therapy tour Tuesday in Indianapolis. Alex says his audiences are mostly made up of women — and guys who have been dragged to his concerts by their girlfriends or wives. But by the time the show is done, Alex says, they've become converts.

"Yeah, I hear that a lot from the guys, funny enough. And it's always the guys who look like they can kick my a**. So it's always exciting," he tells ABC Audio.

In fact, Alex says it's the scariest-looking guys who end up confessing that they're now big fans of the "Ordinary" singer.

"There's fans always at my bus at the end of the show, and then there's just huge dudes," he says.

He jokes, "I'm like, 'Oh, they're going to want their money back. And I'm going to have to tell them I spent it already. And that's going to be an awkward conversation.'"

"And then they always just end up giving me a high-five," he adds. "And I'm so stoked that that's the only [body] part they're hitting me with."

This Cheaper Than Therapy tour leg is set to run through Oct. 15, wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio. Alex tells ABC Audio that the set list for this leg will be "fully different" from the last time he played North America, back in  June and July.

"I'll leave, like, six of the songs — just the hits and whatnot," he explains.

