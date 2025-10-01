Alex Warren on his 'really weird' year, craving respect and paying for free food from Chipotle

Even Alex Warren couldn't have predicted that his song "Ordinary" would spend 10 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 and be declared the Song of the Summer by Billboard. Speaking to the publication, Alex reflected on his unlikely success, noting, "The last six months of my life have been really weird."

"It’s surreal. I haven’t caught up with it yet,” Alex says. "I don’t look like a pop star. I think I look like, literally, the most average white dude you could ever think of. If you walk into a Buc-ee's at 3 a.m., there’s four dudes who look just like me."

"When I get done touring and I take a month or so off, I think I’m going to have a day of reckoning where I just start bawling my eyes out, going, ‘What is life?’”

But with success comes hate, and Alex wishes he didn't have to work so hard to convince people that he's not an industry plant.

"It bothers me when people make things up. One of the popular ones for a long time was ‘This guy buys his streams.’ And ‘His label buys his tickets; that’s why he sells out arenas,’" Alex says.

"I’m like, ‘Damn, I worked my booty off.' These are people looking for reasons not to like you, and if they choose to believe something that’s not true, I mean, I can’t stop them from believing that.”

Meanwhile, Alex is trying not to be affected by the trappings of fame, like the fact that he has a card that allows him to eat at Chipotle for free for the rest of his life.

“I don’t even use the card because I’ll be like, ‘Is this douchey if I hand them a card and be like, “My meal’s free"?'" he says. "I pay.”

