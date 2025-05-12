Alex Warren extends Cheaper Than Therapy tour into the fall

Jimmy Fontaine
By Andrea Dresdale
Alex Warren's Cheaper Than Therapy Tour will be treating patients well into the fall.

The "Ordinary" singer has announced 15 new dates on the tour, starting Aug. 9 in San Diego, California, and running through Oct. 14 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Artist presale tickets and VIP package sales start May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for access to the artist presale now on Alex's website. The general on-sale date is May 16 at 10 a.m. local time  via LiveNation.com.

One dollar from every ticket sold will go to Camp Kesem, which gives kids with parents who are fighting cancer access to free camps and other programs.

Alex was recently forced to cancel several shows due to bronchitis and laryngitis. On the plus side, "Ordinary" has been #1 for eight weeks in the U.K. It's currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!