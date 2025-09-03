Alex Warren apologizes for festival appearance cancellation

Alex Warren's been going a million miles an hour for the past few months, but his attempt to take some time off has resulted in an unwanted situation.

Alex wrote on Instagram Wednesday, "About four weeks ago I asked my team for a week off to be able to spend time with my family and handle some personal things going on in my life and my team ended up canceling a festival to give me that time off."

However, he continues, "I was just made aware that it wasn't announced until 10 days before said festival ... I'm so sorry this happened and I'm working on trying to fix this in some way, weather [sic] it's refunds, etc. but again this was never my intention and I'm working on it. Love you guys."

The festival in question is the Sommo Festival in Prince Edward Island, Canada. While Alex has been getting some hate online for the pullout, his fans are mostly supportive. One wrote in the comments, "you deserve some time off!! true fans will understand! sending love."

Another wrote, "I think it's really great that even in the face of your own personal issues you still care enough about your fans and understand the inconvenience/potential losses people may have had." And yet another wrote, "We live in a sad sad world if someone is going to judge you on this. Truly a reflection on them and not you."

