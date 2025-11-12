AJ McLean thinks Taylor Swift would 'destroy' at the Sphere, but wants her to sing with Backstreet first

Backstreet Boys' residency at Sphere Las Vegas has been wildly popular, but it's wrapping up in February. So who would the group like to see take their place at the state-of-the-art venue? AJ McLean says Taylor Swift's on his list — but he suggests she pop up at one of their shows first.

Speaking to TMZ, AJ was asked which acts he'd love to see perform at the Sphere. After naming Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz and Red Hot Chili Peppers, he added, "I don't know if she would ever do it, but I think Taylor would absolutely destroy it."

"She's the sweetest ... she's been so kind to my daughters, anytime that we've had a chance to hang out and meet her at her shows, she's just the best," AJ continued. He and the TMZ reporter then discussed the viral remix that mashes up the Backstreet Boys hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" with Taylor's song "Elizabeth Taylor." AJ loves the remix.

"I mean, fans are hoping that she'll come do 'Elizabeth Taylor' while we do 'Backstreet's Back' [at the Sphere]," AJ noted. "We would break the planet if that happened. So Taylor, if you want, come see the show first, so you know what's going on, and then you can figure out if you wanna come up with us. We're not gonna say no."

