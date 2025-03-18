AJ McLean predicts Kevin Richardson will 'bawl his eyes out' during Backstreet Boys Sphere residency

When Backstreet Boys start their residency at Sphere Las Vegas this summer, tears will flow — but it won't be from fans overwhelmed by nostalgia.

"I can guarantee you, Kevin [Richardson] will cry multiple times a night. I know he will," his bandmate AJ McLean tells People. "He's the most emo, especially the song 'Back to Your Heart,' which he wrote. [I] guarantee you, he bawls his eyes out."

The residency spans 18 shows, from July 11 to Aug. 17. AJ says the shows, which will spotlight the 25th anniversary of Backstreet's biggest album, Millennium, are "an homage to having the best fans in the world." He adds, "We truly have the most loyal fans. We're coming up on 32 years together next month. Holy crap."

AJ says the set list will include all of Millennium, as well as what he describes as "some of our personal favorites, our new single 'Hey' and some tricks up our sleeve — can't say what."

Looking back on that time in music, AJ recalls, "It was an incredible time, not only for us, but it was an incredible time for music in general." He mentions Missy Elliott, Nelly Furtado, rapper Nelly and Timbaland as examples.

"There was great music, and it's good that we're finally getting back to that again now," he adds. "All these new young artists, music's going back to being good again, and I love it."

