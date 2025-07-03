Air Supply to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Aussie group Air Supply is the latest band to be chosen to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group is among the 2026 honorees in the Recordings category, along with Miley Cyrus, The Clark Sisters, Josh Groban, Lyle Lovett and others.

Any artists can be nominated for a star on the Walk of Fame. According to the Walk of Fame's website, criteria for receiving a star includes "professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected."

Air Supply, made up of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, formed in Melbourne in 1975. They scored eight top-five hits in the U.S. in the '70s and '80s: "Lost in Love," "All Out of Love," "The One That You Love," "Every Woman in the World," "Here I Am," "Even the Nights Are Better," "Sweet Dreams" and "Making Love Out of Nothing at All."

