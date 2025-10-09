Ahead of Christmas tour, Lady A members are 'so overjoyed' about their new babies

Having newborns in the house is something that Lady A's Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley thought was a thing of the past. But in the past few months Hillary and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Selah Jean Tyrrell, and Charles and wife Cassie Kelley welcomed their second child, son Archer Lancaster Kelley.

"I mean, what are the chances we are all in the same season of life again?" Hillary tells People. Bandmate Dave Haywood and wife Kelli Cashiola Haywood had their third child, Joseph Michael Haywood, a little over a year ago.

“I can't even express just how much joy it brings for all of us — not only in our individual families, but also as the collective Lady A family," she adds. "We're just so overjoyed.”

Hillary shares, "This pregnancy was really the easiest one I have had. I was not expecting [that] being an 'older mom,' but Selah was really sweet to me." And Hillary says daughters Eisele Tyrrell, Emory Tyrrell and Betsy Tyrrell are "just so smitten" with their new little sister.

"I feel like my older girls come down the stairs every morning, and if I'm feeding her or she's waking up, it's like Christmas morning every day," she says. "It’s just so sweet.”

So how many of the nine, count 'em, nine Lady A children will be joining them on the road for their Christmas tour in December? "The plan is that we're going to plan as best we can," Hillary laughs.

As for the prospect of more babies, Charles says, "I think this is the end of that chapter. We're going to have a snip party. Is that a thing? We can make that a thing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.