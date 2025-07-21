Ahead of birthday, Selena Gomez shares message reflecting on 'beautiful year'

Selena Gomez will turn 33 on Tuesday, but ahead of her big day she shared a message to fans on Instagram, along with a carousel of photos that appear to have been taken at an early birthday party. One of the photos shows her posing with her BFF Taylor Swift; another shows her smooching her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here," she wrote. "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."

Over the past year, Selena got engaged to Benny and released a joint album with him, starred in an Oscar-nominated film and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Only Murders in the Building. She even got her own flavor of Oreo cookie.

Selena continues, "Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable."

"As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come," she concludes. "I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."

Selena's celebrity friends, including Nina Dobrev, Sofia Carson and Lily Collins, posted messages in the comments, while Benny simply wrote, "Mi amor."

