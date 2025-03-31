After working a job he liked 'a little bit,' Myles Smith says it's a 'privilege' to tour the world

Before Myles Smith was an award-winning, chart-topping musician, the "Stargazing" artist owned a successful business management company. He says that experience has taught him a valuable lesson: He should never complain about how hard he has to work now.

On Monday night in Vancouver, Myles starts the nearly sold-out North American leg of his current tour. And while traveling from city to city and country to country might be a grind, he says it's nothing compared to his old life.

"It's really put into perspective working and working hard," he says of his former job. "Although I was running my own company and working countless hours ... I think doing that for something that you like a little bit is enough of a grind."

"So to be able to put in that same amount of effort, but love doing it, I just see it as such a privilege and it always reminds me that I could be doing something that I dislike," he points out. "I'm doing something that I love and being able to have an impact on people's lives. So quit complaining and, you know, just really enjoy it and enjoy the opportunity that I have."

Myles also notes, "I'm working hard, but there's so many people who are working harder with far less recognition and far less, you know, people telling them that they're amazing every day! So, to do what I do is truly a privilege. And so I'll put everything into it for as long as I do it."

Myles wraps up his North American dates April 28 in Washington, D.C. Then he'll head to Australia for more shows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.