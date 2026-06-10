After the Tony Awards, Pink offers thanks for 'welcoming me with open arms'

P!NK performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Pink's had a chance to catch her breath after her performance as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards drew rave reviews, and she's posted a long thank-you message on Instagram.

"There has been so much love pouring in, and I’m overwhelmed by gratitude. My favorite thing about my life is the collaboration that ensues. The @thetonyawards were a perfect example of that," she wrote. She then thanked everyone, from the producers of the show for "choosing a wild card"; writer Amber Ruffin for "[getting] me instantly" with her script; Neil Patrick Harris for being her "lovable big brother mentor"; and the writers of her opening number, "Leading Lady Marmalade," who "killed it."

She also thanked Broadway and film star Ariana DeBose, who's hosted the Tony Awards multiple times. Ariana responded in the comments, "I love you!!! You were incredible! Thank you for lifting the broadway community with your joy & bada**ery."

Pink also expressed her gratitude to those involved with her fashion for the night, noting, "I’ve never felt so fabulouS AND beautiful in my ENTIRE life!!!!!"

After a bunch more thank-yous, Pink concluded, "[W]hat a night. I’ll never forget it. Thank you to anyone I forgot. And thank you to all the theater lovers for welcoming me with open arms."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.