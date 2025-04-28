After seeing MAYHEM Ball, Katy Perry praises Lady Gaga, says they 'grew up together'

Pop queens support each other. Katy Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico on April 23 and has been performing there since then -- including a show Saturday night in Mexico City. But instead of leaving town, she stuck around to watch Lady Gaga perform her MAYHEM Ball show in Mexico City on Sunday.

Gaga kicked off the tour Saturday at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros with a show that was very similar to the one she brought to Coachella earlier in April, except for the live debut of the MAYHEM track "Blade of Grass." She then played a second show on Sunday in the same venue, and that's the one that Katy attended.

On her Instagram Story, Katy posted video of Gaga's opening number, "Abracadabra," which she performs atop a giant, two-story "dress" that opens to reveal more than a dozen dancers. She also posted video of Gaga singing "Perfect Celebrity," which she sings lying in a giant sandbox surrounded by skeletons.

Also on her Instagram Story, Katy captioned a pic of the "Abracadabra" sequence, "Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment." She added, "So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u."

Of course, Katy and Gaga didn't literally grow up together: She's from California and Gaga is from New York. But they did both release their first big hits in April of 2008 -- "I Kissed a Girl" and "Just Dance," respectively -- so they've literally "grown up together" in pop music stardom.

On Monday night, Katy is set to perform the first of two shows in Monterrey, Mexico. Meanwhile, Gaga's next show is a free performance at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 3.

