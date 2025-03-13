After concert postponements, daughter of Billy Joel's ex insists 'Uncle Billy' is 'totally healthy'

A member of Billy Joel's extended family has assured fans that the man she calls "Uncle Billy" is fine, despite the fact that he's postponed several concerts for health reasons.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the daughter of Billy's ex-wife Christie Brinkley, tells US Weekly, "He's doing great. He's totally healthy and it's just some things that he has to deal with."

Brinkley-Cook, 26, notes the Piano Man is "really upset" about having to reschedule the shows, adding, "So, I’m excited for him to be able to get back [onstage].”

Billy announced on Tuesday that he was moving the shows so he could "recover from recent surgery" and "undergo physical therapy." He said in a statement, "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first."

He added, "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

The postponed shows included concerts with Stevie Nicks and Sting, solo appearances and shows in the U.K.

When Billy and Christie wed in 1985, it was the second marriage for both. They divorced in 1994; they share a daughter, Alexa Ray, and remain very close. Sailor is Christie's daughter with her fourth husband, Peter Cook, who she married in 1996. She also has a son, Jack, with her third husband, Richard Taubman.

