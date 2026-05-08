Adam Lambert's new album, 'ADAM,' coming this summer

Adam Lambert is coming back with a new album.

ADAM, arriving July 10, is the singer's sixth full-length studio album. It features 12 tracks and is available to presave now. His last full-length release, High Drama, came out in 2023, though he did drop an EP in 2024 called Afters.

ADAM's first single, "EAT U ALIVE," is out now. It's described in a press release as having a "dark, industrial texture that will come to define much of the album." Adam explains that the songs were inspired by "the music that made a formative impact on me in the 90s and early 00's," including Nine Inch Nails, Björk, Prince, Muse, Daft Punk, George Michael and Massive Attack.

"The album explores both the light and shade of life and the razor’s edge that separates a positive experience from a negative one," he goes on to say. "I hope these songs connect with anyone who has been through the confusing but necessary process of self-acceptance".

"There was a real liberation in acknowledging my own weaknesses and strengths," he concludes. "Accepting the bad and the good all together. Revolutionary for someone who always thought of himself as a perfectionist and Idealist.”

In the last few years, Adam has been spending his time on stage, starring on Broadway in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and then playing Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Jesus.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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